Commentary: You should dare to be great

The second thing his words tell us is that it takes courage to step out of your comfort zone to take on that tough job or face that difficult task. It takes courage to overcome previous failures or the fear of possible failure. It takes courage to take a stand on what you know to be right when others won’t. It takes courage to be a leader and silence your critics.

Which brings me to my final point: our critics. We can all use some constructive feedback, encouragement, moral support or a good dose of truth from those who care about us. Unfortunately, there will always be those who would rather tear us down than build us up.

The harsh words of the naysayers and armchair quarterbacks who try to tear us down don’t really matter. Pay them no mind because their discouraging words mean nothing — they’re weightless.

Members of the Mighty 88th, when was the last time you let your critics deter you from daring greatly or being your best?

Next time the Air Force asks you take the hard job or you are faced with a difficult personal challenge, find the courage to step out of your comfort zone, overcome the fear of failure and give it your best shot. Only then, when you dare to be great, will the rewards for your success be bigger than you could have ever imagined.