Commentery: Reflection, resilience and renewal

A young Airman presented “Commitment to resilience” during a recent 88 MDG meeting. He was asked about his perspective on “resilience” and what he does to promote that for himself.

For those of us who have more life experiences and faced challenging adversity, we have probably developed some skills that help us cope better and respond more adeptly. I was struck by the realization that if I struggle with “fostering” my own resilience, how will I support “resilience” for my family and staff, many of whom are new to the military and young, novice nursing team members?

My own children are also new to the military, serving as second lieutenants in the Army. In many of our conversations, they relate the stressors their Soldiers are experiencing and the difficulty they face as platoon leaders working to support their own team, promote “resilience” and cope with adverse events.

Research and literature are full of resources that identify skills to promote “resilience” practices. One of my favorites is “Developing resilience: Overcoming and growing from setbacks” on mindtools.com.

In the article, Susan Kobasa, a leading psychologist, recognizes three main elements resilient people possess: challenge, commitment and control. She goes on to list 10 key things you can practice to develop your resilience:

· Learn to relax.

· Practice thought awareness.

· Edit your outlook.

· Learn from your mistakes and failures.

· Choose your response.

· Maintain perspective.

· Set yourself some goals.

· Build your self-confidence.

· Develop strong relationships.

· Be flexible.

As I intentionally focus on “resilience” practices for myself, and work to support my family and team with these tools, I have discovered a renewal of self with a renewed sense of purpose.

We will continue facing personal and professional challenges — that is the nature of life. But we can choose to work on “resilience” skills, improving how we respond to those challenges and cope with adverse events.