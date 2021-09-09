Commissaries help highlight food-borne illness prevention

“We do our part, but our customers have an additional responsibility to help protect their families and themselves from foodborne illnesses,” Schmillen said. “For our customers that job starts when they leave the commissary.”

Customers can learn more about food safety through awareness campaigns from the CDC and USDA, such as “Be Food Safe.” That message is the basis for the following safe handling techniques:

Clean

· Wash hands with warm soapy water for 20 seconds before and after handling raw meat, poultry or seafood.

· Wash utensils, cutting boards, dishes and countertops with hot soapy water after preparing each food item and before you go on to prepare the next item.

· Do not wash produce with soap, bleach, sanitizer, alcohol, disinfectant or any other chemical.

· Gently rinse fresh fruits and vegetables under cold, running tap water.

· Scrub uncut firm produce – such as potatoes, cucumbers, melons – with a clean brush, even if you don’t plan to eat the peel.

· Food contact surfaces can be sanitized with a freshly made solution of 1 tablespoon of unscented, liquid chlorine bleach in 1 gallon of water.

Separate

· Separate raw meat, poultry and seafood from other foods in your grocery shopping cart and in your refrigerator.

· If possible, use one cutting board for fresh produce and a separate one for raw meat, poultry and seafood.

· Never place cooked food or foods that are eaten raw, like salads, on a plate that previously held raw meat, poultry or seafood.

Cook

· Cook meats to a safe minimum internal temperature as measured with a food thermometer – 145F for pork, 155F for beef, and 165F for poultry products and all ground or cubed meats. Any leftovers should be reheated to 165F as well.

Chill

· Chill food promptly and properly. Refrigerate or freeze perishables, prepared foods and leftovers within two hours (or one hour if temperatures are above 90 F).

A few more tips for handling food safely can be found at www.homefoodsafety.org:

· Use hand sanitizer to wipe hands and the handle of the shopping cart.

· Clean hands before sampling food. Either bring moist towelettes or carry a bottle of hand sanitizer to use before you taste.

· If you use reusable grocery bags, wash them often.

· Check food packages for holes, tears or openings. Frozen foods should be solid with no signs of thawing.

· Check for a loose lid on jars whose seals seem tampered with or damaged. Report a defective cap to the store manager.

· Avoid buying cans that are deeply dented, bulging, rusting or have a dent on either the top or side seam.

· Use plastic bags to separate raw meat, poultry and seafood before placing them in your cart to avoid contaminating ready-to-eat foods like bread or produce.

· When shopping, select perishable foods last before checkout and group them together.

· Take groceries home immediately and store them right away. If on an extended trip, bring a cooler with chill packs for perishable foods. Perishable foods must be refrigerated within two hours and only one hour if it is over 90 F outside.

· Keep perishable foods out of the hot trunk in summer and place in the air-conditioned car instead.

· Refrigerate or freeze your delivery as soon as possible.

For more on food safety awareness, go to the CDC website. Information on food handling techniques is also available at Eatright.org.