Commissaries lead DOD’s effort to collect donations for program

Commissaries on participating installations help collect those items indicated as most needed by food pantries and then donate them to area food banks. Commissary customers and employees have a couple of options to participate:

by purchasing needed food for donation while shopping at stateside commissaries, or bringing items from home and dropping them off at donation bins at the store

by purchasing prepackaged donation bags available in stateside commissaries for $15 or less. The bags include Commissary Store Brand items such as Freedom’s Choice products, including canned meat, pasta meals, popcorn and water.

Once collected, installation officials work with the commissary to deliver donations to local food banks.

Some of the most-needed items include:

Canned vegetables – low sodium or no salt preferred

Canned fruits – in light syrup or their own juices

Canned proteins – tuna, salmon, chicken, peanut butter and beans

Soups – beef stew, chili, chicken, turkey or rice

Condiments – tomato-based sauces, light soy sauce, ketchup, mustard, salad dressing or oils

Snacks – individually packed snacks, trail mix, dried fruit, granola and cereal bars

Multigrain cereals

100 percent juice – all sizes, including juice boxes

Grains – brown and white rice, oatmeal, bulgar, quinoa, couscous, pasta, and macaroni and cheese

Paper products and household items – paper towels, napkins and cleaning supplies

Hygiene items – diapers, deodorants, feminine products, toilet paper, soap, toothpaste and shampoo

“The annual Feds Feed Families food drive is one of the best ways for commissaries and military families to give back to the communities which host us around the nation,” said Marine Sgt. Maj. Michael R. Saucedo, senior enlisted adviser to DeCA’s director. “Unfortunately, with the pandemic and related issues of the last few years, the need is as great as it has been in a long time. The good news is that a little goes a long way.”