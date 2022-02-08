Commissaries offer product selections to boost cardiovascular wellness

Eat a variety of fruit and vegetables – all forms (fresh, frozen, canned and dried) and all colors

Choose whole grains

Select healthy sources of protein, mostly from plant sources like legumes and nuts, fish or seafood, low-fat or nonfat dairy and lean cuts of meat

Limit red and processed meats, sodium, added sugars and alcohol

Choose foods and oils with healthy fats, avoiding saturated and trans fats

Scan the entire nutrition label to identify nutrient-dense foods. Look further down the label to identify beneficial nutrients such as calcium, potassium and fiber. This analysis has already been done for commissary customers. Simply look for the “Dietitian-Approved Thumb”-tagged items on the commissary shelves

As you menu plan and shop, the commissary places these heart healthy choices at your fingertips. Try some new recipes like Shepherd’s Pie with Cauliflower Topping , Shrimp and Grits, or any of the other dietitian-approved recipes found on commissaries.com.

Use the monthly menu planning resources: the Printable Nutrition Month Dinner Meal Plan or the Tasty. Simple. Nutritious Dinner Meal Plan to add variety to your heart smart choices.

Even when shopping online using Commissary Click2Go, the commissary’s online ordering service, instantly add the ingredients of your favorite dietitian-approved recipe to your virtual grocery cart by selecting the recipe you would like to add to your meal plan for the week and simply click the “Add to Cart” button beside each of the ingredients you need to prepare the meal.

“The commissary has made it easy to stock your fridge and pantry with nutrient-dense foods that are kind to your heart. These food choices will help you achieve success in transforming to a heart-healthy diet that will support your heart health in the years to come,” Harris said. “Small steps like these now can lead to big strides toward better heart health later.”