Commissaries offer savings for pet food, supplies in May

Military Appreciation Month: Commissaries offer extra savings

Folks can tell military members and their families “thank you for your service,” but commissaries are showing it every day through significant savings, especially during Military Appreciation Month.

“We honor our military customers throughout the year. However, in May we raise the ante on recognizing the strength, courage and sacrifices of military family members,” said Marine Sgt. Maj. Michael R. Saucedo, the Defense Commissary Agency’s senior enlisted adviser to the DeCA director. “Through Military Appreciation Month commissaries say a special ‘thank you’ through events and sales that reflect how much we appreciate their service and their patronage.”

Aside from Military Spouse Day, Mother’s Day and Armed Forces Day, a big highlight of the month, Memorial Day, is the unofficial start of summer.

Customers are reminded to visit the Reward and Savings section to get the Sales Flyer that showcases prices of products on promotion along with other useful information about food and commissary services.

Here are a few sales specials to consider for commissary savings:

· Military Appreciation Month Sidewalk Sales. Stateside commissaries will hold a sidewalk sale, with a few exceptions, sometime between April 29 and May 31. The sales coincide with May’s Military Appreciation Month. Weather permitting, most commissaries will have one event – a two- or three-day outdoor weekend sidewalk sale – featuring extra savings on a variety of everyday items. As a bonus, over 60 Commissary Store Brand items will be offered with average savings of 20 percent over already low prices. The sale is scheduled for May 13-15 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

· Mother’s Day floral delights. Fresh-cut flower bouquets consisting of colorful roses and vibrant bloomers, special single “preserved roses” that last two years without any maintenance (red, white, purple, yellow, dark pink) and potted plants with a wide range of options such as succulents, orchids, lilies, hanging baskets, azaleas, violets, hydrangeas and even strawberry plants.

· “Celebrate the Savings.” Commissary customers can get $25 off their next shopping trip when they buy $75 in participating Procter and Gamble (P&G) products and scan their Commissary Rewards Card at checkout. Qualifying purchases must be made in a single transaction from May 24 to June 13. The $25-off digital coupon will be added to their rewards card and must be redeemed by June 30.

· Fisher House eGaming Promotion Sales Contest. P&G and ProCamps are collaborating with the Fisher House Foundation and Operation Homefront to energize installations through an eGaming Event “Battle of the Bases” as a part of P&G’s “Start Strong/Stay Strong” cause platform. Through May 30, commissary customers will see in-store promotional displays. Sales of participating P&G products will help determine the top four installation to compete against each other in an eGaming tournament for service members and their families. The last team standing will square off against a “pro” for the gaming title.

· Commissary Store Brand promotions: Throughout May, stateside stores only, Freedom’s Choice products will be on sale while supplies last.