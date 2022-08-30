Commissary customers can evaluate benefit through annual service survey

· Scan a QR code and take the survey on their own mobile device

· Have the store employee ask the questions and enter responses in the store’s iPad or phone

· Or personally complete the survey on the store’s iPad or phone. Commissary associates will use disinfectant wipes to sanitize the iPad and phone between uses, and provide gloves to each customer electing to use the store device. The precautions are part of the safety measures being used during the CCSS cycle to help prevent COVID-19 exposure

Last year, more than 20,000 shoppers rated the commissaries an overall 4.49, up .03 over the prior year. The score is based on a 5-point scale, ranging from 1, “Poor,” to 5, “Excellent.” Customers recognized the courteousness of commissary employees, cleanliness of stores and the ease of finding products through the stores by rating these elements the highest.

“Analyzing the data within these surveys allows us to identify stores that patrons perceive to be our best and share their best practices,” said Brian Myrick, a management and program analyst. “It also provides us low-scoring elements and stores, allowing us to identify contributing factors and develop processes for improvement.”

In addition to the annual CCSS, DeCA also uses a receipt survey that gives commissaries real-time patron feedback throughout the year, accessible at the link provided on the bottom of every purchase receipt.