Commissary customers can save on Halloween supplies

When the candy-starved “goblins” and “zombies” come calling on Halloween, commissary customers can be ready with plenty of sweets for the little “monsters” bags or food and drink for their parties – all at significant savings.
“If you shop your commissary, the prospect of handing out candy to the neighborhood won’t be so frightening because you’ll be saving at least $25 on every $100,” said Marine Sgt. Maj. Michael R. Saucedo, the Defense Commissary Agency’s senior enlisted adviser to the director. “It’s only scary if you go outside the gate and miss out on these deals.”
As shoppers venture down the aisles of their commissary they’ll see creative Halloween displays with special deals on candy and other food, snack and beverage items. There are plenty of opportunities to save, particularly through the following:
- Halloween candy deals. Visit the commissary throughout October to stock up on your favorite Halloween candy brands like Butterfinger, Baby Ruth, 100 Grand, Crunch and Kinder
- “Halloween Costume Contest.” Through Nov. 1, eligible commissary customers and their family members can enter DeCA’s Halloween Costume Contest, sponsored by 100 Grand, Chef Boyardee, Kinder, Pirate’s Booty, Baby Ruth, Butterfinger, Nivea, Skinny Pop, Act II, Crunch, Orville Redenbacher and Snack Pack. Participants must identify their commissary with the submission of their picture. Submissions without a commissary are automatically disqualified. One winner per commissary. Winners will receive a $25 Commissary Gift Card. No purchase necessary to win. Go to https://shop.commissaries.com/halloween-costume-contest.
- Savvy Shopper Super Saver. Check the DeCA website, www.commissaries.com, for the latest sales flyer featuring loads of discounts including the Savvy Shopper Super Saver, which gives additional savings beyond normal commissary prices
- Digital coupons. “Clip” digital coupons available through Commissary Rewards Cards
- YES! Program. Customers can also access deeper savings on the items they buy the most through the Your Everyday Savings (YES!) program and DeCA’s private label products known as Commissary Store Brands.
“Whatever the occasion, your commissary has what you need at savings to stretch your paycheck,” Saucedo said. “And, if you don’t want to leave your car, take advantage of our internet-ordering/curbside pickup grocery service, Commissary CLICK2GO.”
