Commissary customers can see deep discounts as they fire up BBQ grills

Fresh meat savings through Power Box purchases

Commissary customers can save up to an additional 25 percent on the following beef and pork packages. Check with your meat department to learn more about these sizzling offers:

· Tailgate Special Power Box offers about 19 pounds of different cuts of beef and pork – 80-81 percent lean fresh beef patties, USDA Choice strip loin steaks (NY Strip) and pork baby back ribs (about two slabs)

· Economy Power Box offers about 15 pounds of different cuts of beef and pork – 85 percent lean ground beef, boneless center cut pork chops, boneless pork tenderloin, USDA Choice bottom round roast or steaks, USDA Choice top round beef cube steaks

· Healthy Alternative Power Box offers about 16 pounds of different cuts of beef and pork – 93 percent lean ground beef, USDA Choice Top round Kabobs, USDA Choice top round, London Broil, USDA Choice top round stir fry, boneless center cut pork chops, Choice top sirloin steak

· Fix it and Forget It Power Box offers about 15 pounds of different cuts of beef – USDA Choice chuck roast, USDA Choice top round stew meat, USDA Choice top round, London Broil, 80 percent lean ground beef chili meat

Win a new grill

Through May 31, authorized customers, 18 and older, can enter a raffle at their local commissary for a chance to win a Weber Grill compliments of the commissaries’ industry partners. Contest Rules: One raffle submission/entry per person. One bonus submission/entry per person via photo with grill, Commissary patrons are to submit through Facebook, @CommissaryShopper, Instagram, @CommissaryShopper or Twitter, @CommissaryShop. Winners will be selected at random and notified by June 1. Maximum amount of winners is set at 100.

Organic meat savings

Deal of the Week promotions will be available in stateside stores, including Alaska and Hawaii. Stores will be promoting organic tenderloins, ribeye and striploins while quantities last.

Commissary Store Brand promotions

Throughout May, stateside stores only, Freedom’s Choice products will be on sale while supplies last: 48-ounce ice cream varieties; 4-pound Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast; 16-ounce bottled dressings; and 12-ounce Pasta Shells & Cheese and Mac & Cheese Deluxe Dinners.

“With the extra money you save at the commissary, you might want to check out a new barbecue grill at your local military exchange store,” Clary said. “Just another reason why shopping your commissary and exchange is worth the trip to the installation.”