Compass recycling gives old products new life

The manufacturer removes the radioactive microspheres and ships them to a contractor, who crushes and renews the tritium. The tritium is sold back to the manufacturer, who puts it back in the compass housing.

“You end up with a brand-new compass. Essentially, it’s a recycled compass but you can’t tell,” said Chris Anthony, AFRRAD program director. “We’ve gone through that for four generations (of compasses).”

Seth Walton opens a box containing lensatic compasses shipped to the Air Force Radioactive Recycling and Disposal facility Dec. 1 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The compasses contain tritium, which will be removed, renewed and replaced back in their housings for use again through a series of contracts with AFRRAD, the compass manufacturer and other agencies. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Anthony estimates AFRRAD has recycled 30,000 compasses in 25 years. The base program also saves the Air Force about $58,000 annually.

Due to its chemical properties and weak radioactive emissions, tritium is considered one of the least-harmful radionuclides. However, tritium can leach into the soil and groundwater, especially if it is not disposed of properly. By recycling or reusing, there is less chance for contamination.

Tritium does not have chemically toxic effects and its hazard potential to human health is solely because it emits ionizing radiation. The beta particle emitted by tritium is generally only considered to be hazardous if a large quantity is taken into the body by inhalation, skin absorption or ingestion.

Tritium exists throughout the environment, so the general public’s protection falls largely on the companies and entities that produce or possess it and government regulating agencies such as the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Agency.

Prior to AFRRAD’s recycling program, the compasses would have been thrown out and the tritium disposed of as radioactive waste, Anthony said. Radioactive-waste disposal is costly.

The recycling program comes with a fee but it is less expensive than disposal. The cost of recycling a single compass is about $8, while disposal would be about $50. Since its inception, the program has saved the Air Force over $1 million in disposal fees.

Economically and environmentally, compass recycling makes sense, he added.