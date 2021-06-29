Comptrollers earn national awards at Professional Development Institute

Bailie Mangan, financial system support analyst, Air Force Accounting Operations Center. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

“Her efforts positively impacted the overall success of the Legacy Help Desk, meeting tactical and strategic goals for calendar year 2020, and laying the foundation for future success,” said Jeannette Beer, the Air Force Accounting Operations Center director.

As lead functional Help Desk analyst, Mangan also took the lead for a major system migration, transferring 80 individual databases comprised of 1 million documents and ensuring the Help Desk had the necessary resources to support its more than 3,000 users.

“When I was putting in countless hours of work and teaching myself this whole new system, I never did it with the intentions of winning an award. So, it means a lot to me that my hard work and dedication did not go unnoticed,” Mangan said.

“Working with the amazing team that I do, I want to always be able to help everyone, whether it be my co-workers or our end users. I always find myself researching every issue in its entirety so that my team can be successful.”

Carpenter’s understanding of robotics process automation methods and technical expertise saved over 16,000 full-time equivalent hours and gained time efficiencies of more than 90% across Air Force organizations, winning him the Distinguished Award.

“Shifting responsibilities from repetitive, reactive and labor-intensive activities to higher-value, proactive and thoughtful decision-support solutions is making him a legend and a hero within the Air Force financial management community,” said Ray Casul, Air Force Financial Systems Office director.

Carpenter said he’s honored to win this award, but it came as a surprise.

Mark Carpenter, robotics process automation developer, Air Force Financial Systems Office. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

“I did not expect any kind of recognition for my work, but it feels great to be recognized,” he said. “This award means that people are recognizing the hard work that I put in, and that is wonderful.”

His efforts led to the development of a bot used by Air Force financial management senior leaders to assess overseas and domestic military travel during COVID-19, as well as a second application that supports Federal Information System Controls Audit Manual audits covering 1.3 million records within minutes.

“My motivation to excel comes from my friends and family,” Carpenter said. “I was lucky to have been born into the family that I have, and I try to surround myself with great friends. The people in my life exemplify self-motivation.

“Just give any of us a chance at something we want to do, and we will find a way to do it well.

ASMC is an international professional organization with chapters at most military installations worldwide and supports all Department of Defense branches. Its mission is to promote leadership, professional development and ethical behavior in all aspects of defense financial management.

The Aviation Chapter, located at Wright-Patterson AFB, promotes and perpetuates the highest standard of performance in military comptrollership, focusing on financial management professionals, according to its website.

For additional information regarding the PDI awards or local Aviation Chapter, visit www.asmc-aviation.org/