Concert, food, games highlight Block Party at Wright-Patterson

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base personnel, family members and retirees gathered Aug. 25 at Turtle Pond in the historic Brick Quarters housing area for a summer Block Party. The 88th Force Support Squadron event featured a concert by The Band Steele, along with food, games and festivities. The party was free to all Wright-Patt community members. Col. Christopher Meeker, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, kicked off the event along with other base leaders. — 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs