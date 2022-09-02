BreakingNews
Centerville school district selling 33 acres for expansion of park
Concert, food, games highlight Block Party at Wright-Patterson

The Band Steele performs for a live audience of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base personnel and family members at the Aug. 25 summer Block Party, sponsored by the 88th Force Support Squadron. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/AIRMAN 1ST CLASS JAMES JOHNSON

Military News
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
29 minutes ago

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base personnel, family members and retirees gathered Aug. 25 at Turtle Pond in the historic Brick Quarters housing area for a summer Block Party. The 88th Force Support Squadron event featured a concert by The Band Steele, along with food, games and festivities. The party was free to all Wright-Patt community members. Col. Christopher Meeker, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, kicked off the event along with other base leaders. — 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

Two men battle it out in cornhole during the Block Party on Aug. 25 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/AIRMAN 1ST CLASS JAMES JOHNSON

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base community members mingle and enjoy the festivities Aug. 25 during the free event staged by the 88th Force Support Squadron in the historic Brick Quarters housing area. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/AIRMAN 1ST CLASS JAMES JOHNSON

A man takes part in “trash can” basketball Aug. 25 during the Block Party at Turtle Pond. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/AIRMAN 1ST CLASS JAMES JOHNSON

88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
