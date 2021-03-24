Construction news at Wright-Patterson

The parking lot at Bldg. 676 in Area B of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will be under construction between March 23 and May 8. The location is in an aerial view above.

Traffic will be maintained in at least one direction on Fifth Street during the time needed to paint a crosswalk on the pavement. The parking lot may experience temporary closures. The contractor is expected to carry out sidewalk and asphalt repairs, repave the existing surface and install new stormwater intakes.