Construction news at Wright-Patterson

Engineers eye Bldg. 676 parking lot improvements
The parking lot at Bldg. 676 in Area B of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will be under construction between March 23 and May 8. The location is in an aerial view above.
Traffic will be maintained in at least one direction on Fifth Street during the time needed to paint a crosswalk on the pavement. The parking lot may experience temporary closures. The contractor is expected to carry out sidewalk and asphalt repairs, repave the existing surface and install new stormwater intakes.
Questions or concerns may be directed to the 88th Civil Engineer Group at 937-904-0199.
Parking lot project on tap at Air Force museum
The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force parking lot will be under construction from March 23 to April 24. An aerial image above shows the affected area.
Traffic will be maintained at all times, but portions of the lot could be temporarily closed. The contractor will perform sidewalk and asphalt repairs, along with repaving the existing surface.
