Construction news at Wright-Patterson

The Kittyhawk Lanes bowling alley, Wright-Patt Credit Union and Kittyhawk Chapel will remain fully operational with full parking lot access throughout the closures.

Questions or concerns may be directed to the 88th Civil Engineer Group at 937-904-0199.

C Street lane shift planned for Fuel Farm project

Messer Construction is scheduled to rework the curb and sidewalk on C Street between Sixth and Seventh streets to support the Fuel Farm replacement and relocation project at Bldg. 490, officials announced.

An aerial image above shows the affected area and traffic flow around the worksite in Area B of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The contractor will need to shift C Street’s southbound lane to the center-turn lane using traffic barrels. This will be in effect from May 17 to June 18.

