Construction news at Wright-Patterson

Kittyhawk roads to partially close for steam-line project
Dawn Inc. has begun closing street sections in Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s Kittyhawk area in order to install a steam line underneath the roadway. The work will be completed in four phases, and closures are projected to end Oct. 15.
From May 17 to June 4, closures are expected in both directions on the section of Birch Street and sidewalk from Chestnut Street to the Wright-Patterson Credit Union entrance.
More information on the project’s third and fourth phases will become available as scheduled dates draw closer.
An aerial view shows the location and detour route around the worksite.
The Kittyhawk Lanes bowling alley, Wright-Patt Credit Union and Kittyhawk Chapel will remain fully operational with full parking lot access throughout the closures.
Questions or concerns may be directed to the 88th Civil Engineer Group at 937-904-0199.
C Street lane shift planned for Fuel Farm project
Messer Construction is scheduled to rework the curb and sidewalk on C Street between Sixth and Seventh streets to support the Fuel Farm replacement and relocation project at Bldg. 490, officials announced.
An aerial image above shows the affected area and traffic flow around the worksite in Area B of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
The contractor will need to shift C Street’s southbound lane to the center-turn lane using traffic barrels. This will be in effect from May 17 to June 18.
Questions or concerns may be directed to the 88th Civil Engineer Group at 937-904-0199.