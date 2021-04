Traffic entering Gate 12A flows through all lanes on April 19 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Due to the closure of Gate 15A for a two-month construction project, the new inbound-traffic pattern at Gate 12A operates from 6 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Motorists exiting the installation must use Gate 16A or Gate 1A during these hours. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/TY GREENLEES

Credit: Air Force Materiel Command