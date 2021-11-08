Contract channels rapid improvements to WPAFB water

Since the contract was awarded in July, the Rapid Response Program team has received Environmental Protection Agency approval; collected soil, surface water and groundwater samples on affected sites; and analyzed the cost of specific actions.

“The objective of the actions is to protect human health and the environment as quickly and efficiently as possible,” Plamondon said. “This includes the protection of Airmen, site workers and any potential downgradient receptors impacted by PFAS at the sites.”

After on-site testing and evaluation phases are conducted to determine appropriate remedies, the final treatment systems are projected to be installed in late 2022.

“The Rapid Response contract has allowed the Air Force to collect a large amount of data very quickly,” said John Crocker, an AFCEC remedial project manager. “Using this information, we hope to develop and implement site-specific treatment approaches that will result in meaningful reductions in PFAS migration within and beyond the base boundary. These responses will be implemented years sooner than we might normally achieve.”