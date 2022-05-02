Countering small unmanned aircraft takes a team

“We’re behind the scenes planning, prioritizing and funding,” continued Herwatic. “Once equipped, the users put our efforts into action.”

The C-sUAS logistics team is small, just seven experts. The operators, conversely, are numerous and spread across the globe wherever Air Force interests are located. The number of personnel dedicated to mitigation at each base depends upon the mission of the individual installation, the type of systems used there, the level of threat on a daily basis and the location of the base, so user personnel varies from a handful to more than 20 at one site.

Small unmanned aircraft, often referred to as drones or radio-controlled planes, were initially used as expensive toys by hobbyists. As technology has improved and prices decrease, more and more individuals are able to purchase kits and can easily customize the aircraft to serve a multitude of purposes.

“Small aircraft users are a mix across the globe. Most are responsible users or even children flying a drone in their base housing backyard,” said Herwatic. “But there are also those who use the crafts for more nefarious reasons.”

Now sUAS are used by nation-states such as Russian and China, terrorist organizations and other lone wolves to obtain information with potential to harm. There is also evidence of sUAS being weaponized and used by adversaries.

Countermeasures take many forms, but typically include electronic warfare such as jamming signals or taking control of crafts and safely landing them, allowing security personnel can take custody.

Herwatic and his team are part of a broader effort to increase awareness of the threat and the defensive mission. As a pilot, he himself has experienced encounters with sUAS and understands the devastation the tiny crafts can cause.

“While flying an MQ-1 Predator in Iraq, our cameras detected ISIS combatants pinpointing friendly troops on the ground via sUAS,” said Herwatic, “In response, we were able to relay information to the troops which enabled them to take cover.”

“Awareness is the key,” added Katherine Clarke, lead engineer, C-sUAS. “We all have a role in protecting our installations from adversary threats.”

For more information on the mission of C-sUAS and to learn where individuals can safely fly personal sUAS, contact Herwatic at joseph.herwatic@us.af.mil. The small unmanned aircraft systems guide is available at sUAS Identification Guide.