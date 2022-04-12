Cross-cultural panel highlights women in mentoring

“The things that you learn and pick up by watching how a mentor operates and acts on a daily is really invaluable,” said Hammerstedt during opening remarks at the event. “There’s tremendous value in mentoring and being mentored by both male and female individuals as well as those from other career fields. It’s ultimately about being coached. How can you be better? How can you be more effective? Everyone has something to give in that realm.”

