Cross-domain access system expands across federal government

“We work hard to meet Department of Defense and U.S. Intelligence Community mission needs,” Goodell said. “Our office routinely works with sites to implement unique use case requirements into the SecureView baseline.”

During the onboarding process, the team identifies hardware requirements, performs installation, provides training and supports new users through accreditation and sustainment.

DeProspero said SecureView has facilitated increased telework by adapting to the growing need for remote access.

“With the pandemic, mobile access to classified networks has been more of a focus of the user base,” he said.

In recent years, the user community has grown mainly through word-of-mouth.

“Current users frequently talk to others about how they’re using SecureView to meet mission needs,” Goodell said.

Meanwhile, the team continues to enhance this cross-domain solution.

“We also are looking at the future SecureView with support for emerging technology and security features,” Goodell said.

Interested parties can email secureview@us.af.mil or call 315-330-7657.

