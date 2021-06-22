Current PCS, household goods affected by supply shortages

· Ask about expanding pack/pickup (a.k.a., “spread date”) windows from the current seven-day requirement to 14 days.

· Contact the assignments team to determine if they can postpone the move by changing the report not later than date.

Airmen can take more control over their move this summer by doing a personally procured move (formerly known as the Do It Yourself move). According to the communiqué, this option allows personnel to “control your move dates and ensure you have ready access to your property upon arrival at your new location.

There are several PPM options, including one that reimburses up to what the government would have paid for the move and another where you could receive a financial incentive of 100% of the government’s constructed cost, plus fuel surcharge, and other (accessory costs).”

In addition to the old “rent a truck” PPM option, Airmen now have access to new modes within the commercial industry called portable moving and storage containers. These containers are dropped at the home; the service member packs them and the company picks up, transports, stores and then delivers at the destination. Some companies also offer a menu of associated services, including full or partial packing.

Airmen can contact their local Personal Property Processing Office to discuss the benefits of a PPM. They can provide an estimate of the cost factors, describe the ins and outs of the programs and help determine if the PPM option is a good fit for each family.