Cybersecurity Awareness Month comes to a close

The 2021 Cybersecurity Awareness Month program has ended for this year. Did you have the opportunity to attend a class?
If not, all the presentation slides, as well as recordings of each class, are located on the 88th Communications Squadron’s cybersecurity team SharePoint site at https://usaf.dps.mil/teams/22608/CSAM/default.aspx.
The cybersecurity team hopes the classes presented this month have taught each of you that cybersecurity must be observed every day throughout the year, not just in October.
The team would like to thank each participant involved in the 2021 Cybersecurity Awareness Month program. We appreciate every volunteer instructor for researching, preparing and delivering the informative presentations, along with each individual who attended a class (or five) and took time out of their busy schedule to view and participate during the sessions.
The program was also successful because of efforts by Wright-Patterson Air Force Base information assurance officers, the 88 CS Cyber Operations Center and many others.
The cybersecurity team is also diligently working to finalize the continuing education unit packets for each class and will have them distributed to students by Nov. 5.
Again, we thank each individual involved in this program and request that you reach out to our team at 88cs.cys.cybersecurity@us.af.mil with any feedback, questions or concerns.
