Cybersecurity courses offer continuing education

After months of planning and preparation, the 88th Communications Squadron’s Cybersecurity Office has kicked off Cybersecurity Awareness Month with great success.
Every day this month, the 88 CS cybersecurity team will hold at least one class focused on an important factor of cybersecurity. Behind each of these informative classes are several outstanding subject-matter experts passionate about their craft.
The registration site is up. If you haven’t already, do yourself a favor and sign up by visiting https://cs2.eis.af.mil/sites/er/0204/SitePages/Home.aspx.
If you missed any of this week’s classes, you can find them recorded and posted on the 88 CS cybersecurity SharePoint site at: https://usaf.dps.mil/teams/22608/CSAM/default.aspx.
Each hour in a class is equal to one continuing education unit for CompTIA certifications. You must attend the virtual Microsoft Teams presentation to be eligible.
Airmen and Team Wright-Patt personnel are encouraged to register for as many classes as possible in order to receive all the program has to offer. Cybersecurity Awareness Month is for you, so take advantage.
For questions and class registration details, visit the SharePoint site or contact the 88 CS cybersecurity team at 88CS.CYS.cybersecurity@us.af.mil.