Daughter of legendary fighter pilot visits National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

“When I was living with him in his last six months, he talked about how sad he was that he hadn’t finished his memoirs and I said, ‘Don’t worry, daddy, I’ll finish them for you,’” said Christina. “And he said, ‘Alright young lady, then that’s an order!’”

Christina always had an inkling that she would end up writing her father’s story. What he did write was in bits and pieces and not in chronological order. Then, in 1995, he stopped writing altogether because he just did not want to sit in front of a computer.

“He wanted to be out living life and traveling around - visiting pilots, going to reunions and giving speeches - which he did all over the world,” said Christina.

Last April, her hard work paid off and a book titled Fighter Pilot: The Memoirs of Legendary Ace Robin Olds by Christina Olds and Ed Rasimus was released by St. Martin’s Press. The book is now in its fourth printing. (Federal endorsement is not intended.)

According to Christina, writing the book has helped to increase her understanding of who her father was and the significance of his many accomplishments.

“(My appreciation) is completely deeper now,” said Christina. “I was proud of him before but now knowing what he did and how it affected all of the pilots he flew with, what he meant to people and understanding what he did in Vietnam is just so overwhelming for me.”

Looking to better tell the story of all those who fought in Vietnam, the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force plans to renovate the Southeast Asia Gallery, which will include a new Robin Olds exhibit in the spring of 2011, said museum research historian Jeff Duford. Items on display will include a flying helmet, flying suit, parachute harness, and aircrew survival knife used by Olds.

His personal story, including Olds’ considerable leadership role commanding the 8th Tactical Fighter Wing; his part in forming a prominent veterans group known as the River Rats; and one of his greatest achievements, “Operation Bolo,” will be featured in the new Southeast Asia Gallery.

Operation Bolo was a wildly successful operation that used deception to lure the enemy into a trap that saw half of their MiG-21 force shot down with no Air Force losses.

“Operation Bolo was so clever that it has become an essential strategy and tactics lesson that is required study for military personnel to this day,” said Duford.

But for now, Christina is taking one more look at the aircraft her father flew, and the memories start to sharpen back into focus.

“I can still visualize him standing in front of the F-4 like he did when we were here before,” said Christina. “He’s not with us now, but he’s still here and that to me is just phenomenal.”

