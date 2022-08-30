Defense Acquisition University podcast delivers updates on contracting curriculum

“Contracting Conversations” is Defense Acquisition University’s newest podcast series to connect you with contracting experts in the community.
DAU’s Jim Valley and Scott Williams host experts for brief discussions on topics impacting the contracting workforce today.
“‘Contracting Conversations’ is the place to go for up-to-date information on the new contracting curriculum at DAU,” Valley said.
The podcast provides answers on the school’s updated certification curriculum, plus information on additional courses and credentials you can take anytime. The series introduction is available on DAU media.
For “Contracting Conversations,” go to www.dau.edu/News/Listen-In-On-Contracting-Conversations.
In addition, DAU has several additional learning assets for acquisition professionals. To learn more, visit https://media.dau.edu or check out its YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/channel/UC7D-nkapQFE-SLxnXL6WNLg.
