Defense Commissary Agency savings related to National BBQ Month, sales event

· Commissary Store Brands (CSB) Price Shield Event: Through May 31, more than 900 Commissary Store Brand products will be priced at least 20 percent below on-shelf national brand equivalents during DeCA’s Store Brands Price Shield Event.

· Breakfast with Bob Evans. Through May 15, participating commissaries are offering significant savings on Bob Evans Sausage Rolls, Bob Evans Sausage Patties, Bob Evans Sausage Links, Simply Potatoes, Egg Beaters, GT’s Kombucha and Bolthouse Single Serve beverages.

· Dove Promises. In observance of Military Appreciation Month, Mars Wrigley is offering promotional savings on Dove Promises products including “buy two, get $1 off” coupons on Dove Chocolate.

· Purina Military Cat Club: Through May 31, Purina Military Cat Club members can access high-value coupons and information on other savings opportunities through www.militarycatclub.com and also enter a contest for a chance to win a cat laser toy. Commissary customers can always save on their purchase of Purina products like Cat Chow, Fancy Feast, Friskies, Tidy Cats, Pro Plan, Beyond, DentalLife, Kit & Kaboodle, Purina One and Whisker Lickin’s.

· Military Java Group: Through September, the Military Java Group will introduce its new coffee blend, Stars & Stripes Java – a 100 percent Arabica coffee. The Military Java Group will be donating 50 percent of its profits to the Semper Fi & America’s Fund to support combat wounded, critically ill and catastrophically injured members of the U.S. armed forces and their families.