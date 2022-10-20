dayton-daily-news logo
X

Department of Air Force rolls out plan addressing climate change

Military News
By Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON – The Department of the Air Force released its Climate Action Plan Oct. 4, which defines how it will preserve operational capability, increase resiliency, and do its part to help mitigate future climate impacts through specific and measurable objectives and key results. It lays out its enterprise-wide approach to ensuring policies, technology innovation, and evolving operations remain relevant in a changing climate.

“Make no mistake – the department’s mission remains to fly, fight and win, anytime and anywhere. We are focused on modernization and improving our operational posture relative to our pacing challenge: China. We remain ready to respond and achieve air and space dominance when and where the nation needs us,” said Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall. “Our mission remains unchanged, but we recognize that the world is facing ongoing and accelerating climate change and we must be prepared to respond, fight and win in this constantly changing world.”

The plan outlines three major priorities that ensure the Department of the Air Force maintains the ability to operate under a changing climate, preserves operational capability, protects its systems, and contributes toward enhancing climate change mitigation.

Do you want to keep up with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base news?

Wright Patt Today is a newsletter for people who live, work and care about one of the largest Air Force bases in the world. We'll deliver the latest military-related news and stories important to the Wright-Patterson community to your inbox every weekday.

CLICK HERE to sign up for the newsletter

1. Maintain air and space dominance in the face of climate risks: Invest in climate-ready and resilient infrastructure and facilities so our installations are better able to project air and space combat power.

2. Make climate-informed decisions: Develop a climate-informed workforce, integrate security implications of climate change into department strategy, planning, training, and operations, and incorporate climate considerations into Department requirements, acquisition, logistics, supply chain processes and wargaming.

3. Optimize energy use and pursue alternative energy sources: Expand operational capability and power projection to support operations globally while simultaneously reducing greenhouse gas emissions and adopting cost-competitive alternative energy sources.

The department will provide updates as necessary to address new policies, technology innovation and evolving missions that answer emerging climate concerns.

In Other News
1
Commissary customers can save on Halloween supplies
2
Air Force Materiel Command exemplifies ‘Powering Possibility’
3
Air Force lawyer highlights career
4
Fiscal year 2022 big success for Air Force Materiel Command
5
AFMC selects Spark Tank finalists for 2023

About the Author

Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top