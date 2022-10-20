Department of Air Force rolls out plan addressing climate change

“Make no mistake – the department’s mission remains to fly, fight and win, anytime and anywhere. We are focused on modernization and improving our operational posture relative to our pacing challenge: China. We remain ready to respond and achieve air and space dominance when and where the nation needs us,” said Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall. “Our mission remains unchanged, but we recognize that the world is facing ongoing and accelerating climate change and we must be prepared to respond, fight and win in this constantly changing world.”

The plan outlines three major priorities that ensure the Department of the Air Force maintains the ability to operate under a changing climate, preserves operational capability, protects its systems, and contributes toward enhancing climate change mitigation.