Deployment could impact Medical Center operations

Upon eligibility, people waiting for the vaccine should pursue opportunities to get it outside the installation as well, he added.

“Currently, we are able to deliver all or most vaccination doses within two days of receiving it,” Lyons said. “Unfortunately, in the foreseeable future, the installation will not receive many new vaccines, at least over the next month. We hope to receive a larger supply of vaccinations by the end of April.”

For more information regarding the COVID-19 shot and other outside vaccination centers, visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.

“We encourage people to check their eligibility and book their appointment to receive the vaccine via this Ohio Department of Health site,” Lyons said. “To the beneficiaries within our surrounding communities who have access to the vaccine, when eligible, we just want you to get vaccinated so that you, your family, friends and others can be safe.”

The 120 Airmen who deployed joined about 2,700 other military medical and support personnel from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force already supporting vaccination efforts in California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

For more information regarding the different deployment teams and community vaccination centers, refer to the FEMA playbook at www.fema.gov/sites/default/files/documents/fema_community-vaccination-centers_playbook_03-12-2021.pdf.