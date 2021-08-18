Dept. of Air Force Gaming League season two takes off

DAFGL season two will also introduce three of the world’s most popular game titles: Call of Duty: Warzone, Apex Legends and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. These titles join the previous games Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, League of Legends and Rocket League.

“With over 86% of Airmen and Guardians between the ages of 18-34 identifying as gamers, the community has grown after just one season,” said Col. Marc Adair, chief of programs for AFSVC. “With the expansion of the program to more groups in season two, this will certainly build on the more than 15,000 men and women connected through a shared love of video games.”

During the first season, the initial rollout involved Air Force Global Strike Command as the pilot program to help with challenges, lessons learned and insight to Airmen participation in this new intramural sport. Airmen and Guardians from AFGSC formed teams to compete with each base in the command hosting playoffs before the final major command championship.

Registration for the new season is now open and closes Sept. 1. The program will move into regional league play with playoffs prior to a regional championship. Winners will receive prizes to include championship jerseys, DAFGL products and the chance to represent the Department of the Air Force as the official team in future public-facing events and competitions.

For more updates on the upcoming season or to join, Airmen and Space Professionals can visit www.airforcegaming.com. For more information about the official gaming hub for the Air Force and Space Force, visit their Facebook and Twitter.