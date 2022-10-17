Dept. of Air Force: New reporting options for sexual harassment victims

Under the new policy, military members have two options for reporting sexual harassment to the SAPR office:

Unrestricted Report: This reporting option allows a service member to report sexual harassment to a SARC or SAPR VA and receive victim advocacy services from that office. This reporting option will result in the SARC or SAPR VA notifying the victim’s commander and the installation EO office, who will initiate an investigation (or clarification report via EO complaint processes) of the sexual harassment allegation(s).

Restricted Report: This reporting option allows a service member to confidentially report sexual harassment to a SARC or SAPR VA and receive victim advocacy services from that office. This reporting option does not trigger an investigation or notification to the service member’s command or installation EO office unless there is written consent from the service member or if there is a clear and present risk to the health and safety to the service member or another person, as determined by the servicing legal office.

SAPR victim advocacy services for sexual harassment do not replace Military Equal Opportunity complaint processes. Military members may choose to make an unrestricted report with the SAPR program to receive victim advocacy services such as crisis intervention, safety assessments and counseling referrals, and they may also file a separate MEO complaint through the EO office.

The DAF Unlawful Discrimination, Harassment, and Sexual Harassment Hotline (888-231-4058) functions as a referral line to facilitate potential EO concerns or complaints to the appropriate installation for resolution. It is not set up to provide victim assistance, advocacy, or services.