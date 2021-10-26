Did you know? Knowledge is key in cybersecurity

· 46 percent of the most-costly cybercrime events resulted from an insider threat, and 34 percent of insider-threat cases targeted the collection of personally identifiable information.

· Consumers are increasingly using their mobile devices for online banking, payments and shopping without instituting mobile cybersecurity such as keeping their device updated and using strong passwords or two-factor authentication.

· Links in email and online posts are often the way cybercriminals compromise your computer. #whenindoubtthrowitout

· Your home’s wireless router is the primary entrance for cybercriminals to access all your connected devices. Changing the factory-set default password and username will better secure your Wi-Fi network.

· With every social media account you sign up for, every picture you post and status you update, you are sharing information about yourself with the world. There is no delete button on the internet. #sharewithcare

If you have questions or concerns, contact us at: 88CS.CYS.cybersecurity@us.af.mil, visit the SharePoint site at https://usaf.dps.mil/teams/22608/CSAM/default.aspx or go to the Cybersecurity Awareness Month class-registration page: https://cs2.eis.af.mil/sites/er/0204/SitePages/Home.aspx.