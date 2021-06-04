Dinosaurs to storm Air Force museum galleries June 12

In addition, a paleontologist and geologist from the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery will join the event and share their knowledge of dinosaurs.

The museum simulators are adding prehistoric-themed rides to their line-up to include a movie ride titled “Dino Safari” and a virtual reality ride titled “Dive in Prehistoric Seas VR” (There is a cost per ride).

The Museum Store will remain open until 8 p.m. The Valkyrie Café will remain open until 7:30 p.m. and will add dino nuggets to their menu for this event.

T.A.G. Art Company has asked for help from the museum’s visitors to name the male triceratops. The museum will launch information about naming the dinosaur on their Facebook page on Wednesday, June 2.

For more information on this event, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Upcoming/Operation-Dinosaur/.

Some materials for the program are being provided through the generosity of the Air Force Museum Foundation Inc. (Federal endorsement not implied).

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, is the world’s largest military aviation museum. With free admission and parking, the museum features more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space. Each year thousands of visitors from around the world come to the museum. For more information, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil.

Please note: Springfield Street, the road that leads to the museum’s entrance, is undergoing construction through the beginning of September. Expect lane reductions and some delays. Please follow the signs and instructions provided by the road crews.

The main phone number to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force is temporarily out of service. To call the museum please use (937) 255-8606.