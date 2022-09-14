Directive urges initiatives to increase applicant pool diversity

These goals are aspirational and aim toward an officer corps that represents the best the nation has to offer.

“It is imperative that the composition of our military services better reflect our nation’s highly talented, diverse, and eligible population,” Kendall said in a recent memorandum. “[This goal] continues our progress toward achieving a force more representative of our nation, while leveraging that diversity to enhance the Air and Space Force’s ability to deter, and if necessary, deny our nation’s competitors.”