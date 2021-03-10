Discounts available in March for frozen foods, nutritious meals, snacks

During March, commissary customers will see significant savings with sales promotions linked to National Nutrition Month, Frozen Food Month, NFL ProCamps, the college basketball playoffs, St. Patrick’s Day and more.
“As we approach the end of winter, our customers have an abundance of opportunities to save more on frozen food, snacks – whatever menu is planned for meals at home,” said Marine Sgt. Maj. Michael R. Saucedo, the Defense Commissary Agency’s senior enlisted adviser to the DeCA director. “Beyond the commissary’s regular savings, our industry partners also provide ancillary benefits through giveaways and promotional events.”
With March also being National Nutrition Month, the commissary has rolled out new initiatives to help service members and their families improve their health and wellness, said Deborah Harris, dietitian/health and wellness program manager.
“Let this be your guide to building healthier habits by planning and cooking more meals at home with our full library of dietitian-approved recipes; identifying healthy foods that are dense in nutrition from lean proteins, healthy fats and whole grains through our Dietitian-Approved Thumb Program; or accessing our dietitian-approved ‘fueling stations,’ currently being rolled out worldwide to help busy service members access quick, nutritious meals and snacks,” Harris said.
Speaking of nutritious meals, there’s also a dietitian-approved recipe for pressure-cooked corned beef and cabbage just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.
Customers are reminded to visit the Reward and Savings section to get the sales flier that gives prices on sale products along with other useful information about food and commissary services. They should also check their store for details.
Here are a few sales specials to consider for commissary savings:
· Freedom’s Choice coffee sale. All 12-count Freedom’s Choice K-cup varieties are on sale for two packs for $7 while supplies last. Limited time only.
· Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day (March 29). Commissaries are planning to schedule recognition events for Vietnam veterans and their families anytime from March 22-31. Due to COVID-19, any in-person recognition event will include safety protocols such as limited access, “non-touch” checking of temperatures prior to entry, social distancing, the wearing of masks and no-contact presentations of lapel pins. Patrons are advised to check with their local commissary for scheduled events.
· P&G Military ProCamps. Installations qualify for a football skills camp based on sales of designated P&G products at their local commissaries and exchanges from mid-March to mid-April. Customers will see mass product displays in participating stores and can also help their installation win by texting their installation name to 833-998-1228 anytime until April 11. The camps are for youth in grades 1-8 who enjoy activities led by NFL athletes. The camps are scheduled to be conducted in June and July, either in-person or virtually, depending on the status of public health precautions related to the pandemic.
· “March Display Madness Merchandising Contest.” Commissaries will be competing in a best-in-class display contest showcasing the Unilever Men’s Grooming line that includes AXE, Dove Men+ Care, Suave Men, Degree and Vaseline Men. The 15 best stores will earn the right to give away one of 15 prizes packages that include 15 55-inch TVs and 15 Sony PS5s in select stores. See store displays for details. Throughout March, customers will also see promotional discounts including $13 in savings coupons.
- 2021 Operation In Touch DeCA Gift Card Giveaway. Commissary customers can enter this Unilever-sponsored contest for a chance to win one of 500 $100 Commissary gift cards. No purchase necessary. Open to U.S. citizens, 18 or older who are authorized commissary shoppers as of Jan. 21. For official rules, go to www.operationintouch.com/giftcardrules. Sweepstakes ends March 31.
- Dollar Shave Club (DSC) demos. Customers in select stores worldwide will get a free branded hat, T-shirt or shave bag with the purchase of $15 worth of DSC products. Demos end March 31.
- Celebrate the savings. Patrons can get $25 off their next shopping trip with the purchase of $75 of participating P&G products and a scan of their Commissary Rewards Card. A $25-off digital coupon will be added to their Commissary Rewards Card and must be redeemed by May 11. Qualifying purchases must be made in a single transaction March 15 to April 11.
- Featured ‘dietitian-approved’ recipes. Customers can save up to 20 percent on select ingredients for the recipes highlighted on the sales flier on commissaries.com: Each two-week promotional period has three featured dietitian-approved recipes – Produce Corner, which also offers tips for storage and selection and fun facts; Meat Case; and Thinking Outside the Box, which also offers nutrition information.