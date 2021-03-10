Discounts available in March for frozen foods, nutritious meals, snacks

Customers are reminded to visit the Reward and Savings section to get the sales flier that gives prices on sale products along with other useful information about food and commissary services. They should also check their store for details.

Here are a few sales specials to consider for commissary savings:

· Freedom’s Choice coffee sale. All 12-count Freedom’s Choice K-cup varieties are on sale for two packs for $7 while supplies last. Limited time only.

· Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day (March 29). Commissaries are planning to schedule recognition events for Vietnam veterans and their families anytime from March 22-31. Due to COVID-19, any in-person recognition event will include safety protocols such as limited access, “non-touch” checking of temperatures prior to entry, social distancing, the wearing of masks and no-contact presentations of lapel pins. Patrons are advised to check with their local commissary for scheduled events.

· P&G Military ProCamps. Installations qualify for a football skills camp based on sales of designated P&G products at their local commissaries and exchanges from mid-March to mid-April. Customers will see mass product displays in participating stores and can also help their installation win by texting their installation name to 833-998-1228 anytime until April 11. The camps are for youth in grades 1-8 who enjoy activities led by NFL athletes. The camps are scheduled to be conducted in June and July, either in-person or virtually, depending on the status of public health precautions related to the pandemic.

· “March Display Madness Merchandising Contest.” Commissaries will be competing in a best-in-class display contest showcasing the Unilever Men’s Grooming line that includes AXE, Dove Men+ Care, Suave Men, Degree and Vaseline Men. The 15 best stores will earn the right to give away one of 15 prizes packages that include 15 55-inch TVs and 15 Sony PS5s in select stores. See store displays for details. Throughout March, customers will also see promotional discounts including $13 in savings coupons.