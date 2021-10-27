Distance does not deter Airmen learning to communicate, connect

“It was pretty amazing that we have people from everywhere joining us. And the great thing is that we got to learn from their experiences,” Moore said.

Tia Locklear, a process manager for the 88th Force Support Squadron, was one of the seven who completed the course. Initially, she enrolled to improve her public-speaking skills but realized it was more about connecting with the people she was speaking to.

She said she is now more mindful of her mannerisms and tone.

“You can start using what you learn the day that you start the class,” Locklear says. “You get a chance to actually self-reflect and practice the things that you learn, and it makes you more mindful than you were before about certain things that you do.”

Locklear said she learned to be more aware of her communication style and focus on meeting people where they are and not assuming her audience “should just know” what she is talking about. It’s important for speakers to be able to identify if the audience is not receiving the message and give them the attention where it’s needed, not just spit the message out and hope they get it, she added.

“This is a skill set,” she said of the course. “It’s a great foundation for communicating, and if people get the opportunity to take the course, it’s worth it.”

Locklear received a completion certificate and coin. The others were:

Larry Fisher, Tinker AFB, Oklahoma

Irene Lyte-Haven, Holloman AFB, New Mexico

Tony Parenzin, Hill AFB, Utah

Britney Reed, Edwards AFB, California

Kathy Reid, Eglin AFB, Florida

David Sparks, Tinker AFB

Focused Mastermind training for commanders, supervisors and Airmen will be offered in upcoming sessions. Email AFMC.CDX.Workflow@us.af.mil for more information.