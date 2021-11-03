DoD, Coast Guard civilians, retirees can now shop Exchange online

To authenticate active and retired DoD and Coast Guard civilian and retired employees for online shopping, data coding had to be updated in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System, which has now been completed.

“With holiday shopping just around the corner, this comes at a great time for these civilian shoppers,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull. “The Exchange is honored to welcome them to ShopMyExchange.com while strengthening the benefit for Soldiers, Airmen and Guardians.”