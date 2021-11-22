Donate, volunteer through Combined Federal Campaign

Globally, prior to 2020, 688 million people were classified as chronically undernourished. Challenging events of the past year exacerbated this problem, and today, there are roughly 957 million people across 93 countries who do not have enough to eat.

Having enough to eat but not eating nutritious foods can be just as dangerous. In the U.S., 19% of young people ages 2-19 and 40% of adults have obesity, which can put them at risk for heart disease, type 2 diabetes and some cancers.

Your donation to food and nutrition causes helps CFC charities support food programs in local communities and around the globe. Ensuring everyone has enough to eat improves overall health, well-being, and academic and vocational success.

Here’s a snapshot of what your contribution can do:

· $40 — improves farming standards with one hour of research on sustainable practices.

· $50 — serves 150 nutritious meals at a school food pantry in the South.

· $500 — equips medical workers with 1,000 testing bands to detect early signs of malnutrition in children.

Health is one of life’s most important facets. There are hosts of preventable, treatable diseases that many regions still struggle to surmount today. Half the world lacks access to essential health services.

Globally, at least 2.2 billion people have a vision impairment. At least 1 billion — or almost half — of these vision-impairment cases could have been prevented or easily and successfully treated using modern medical practices.

In 2019, children under age 5 represented over 67% of deaths related to malaria, another preventable and treatable disease. Asthma, among the most common chronic diseases among children, affects an estimated 262 million people around the globe and caused over 461,000 deaths that same year.

Supporting global health includes increased access to health care, training workers, distribution of nutritious food and a host of other services to improve worldwide well-being for all.

Your donation to global health causes provides lifesaving treatments, increases hygiene education and prevents health crises.

Here’s a look at the impact your gift through CFC can have:

· $40 — purchases a full set of personal-protective equipment for health workers.

· $50 — restores sight for one cataract patient.

· $125 — vaccinates a dozen patients against the flu.

Through mid-January, federal workers can contribute to any participating charity via paper pledge or the online portal at https://cfcgiving.opm.gov/welcome.