Don’t let driver fatigue play role in your travel

· If you must continue driving, stop for frequent breaks. Step out of the vehicle and move around to get the blood pumping through your body. Every two hours or 100 miles is a good time frame to shoot for when taking breaks.

· Schedule a travel buddy. This is someone who could take your place driving if you get too tired. That’s especially important for very long road trips.

· Other techniques that work for some people are opening the windows to have cold air wake them, turning up the radio and singing along, and consuming caffeine.

Tips and warnings

Know your required amount of sleep and get it; most adults need 7-9 hours.

Don’t take medications that can make you drowsy before driving.

Don’t drink and drive.

Using these strategies can be the difference between having a travel experience that is terrific or tragic. Be safe and smart while driving and remember that fatigue is a hazard to be guarded against every time you are behind the wheel.