Driving while distracted ripe with dangers

Although all distractions can be considered dangerous, texting while driving is the worst.

All three distraction types take form while texting and driving. You are looking at your phone, using your fingers to text and thinking about what message to transmit.To put this in sports terms, can you imagine driving the length of a football field with your eyes closed? At 55 mph, you’re doing just that when choosing to text and drive.

NHTSA statistics paint grim picture

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration statistics:

· Every day, about eight people in the United States are killed in crashes reported to involve a distracted driver. In 2018, over 2,800 lives were taken, and 400,000 people were hurt.

· 8 percent of drivers under age 20 involved in fatal crashes were linked to distracted driving.

· Drivers in their 20s make up 25 percent of distracted drivers in fatal crashes.

· Drivers engaged in visual-manual subtasks (such as reaching for a phone, dialing or texting) associated with the use of hand-held phones and other portable devices are three times more likely to be involved in a vehicle crash than non-distracted drivers.

If it is that urgent to send a message or answer the phone, take a few extra minutes to pull safely off the road first. Stop signs and traffic jams do not qualify.

Preventing distracted driving is easier than you think: simply don’t do it. It is the driver’s decision to change the song, take their eyes off the road or pick up the phone.

There are smartphone applications you can download to prevent distracted driving. For example, TextNoMore is an app providing retailer coupons when choosing not to text and drive. Other applications can actually disable your smartphone while the vehicle is moving.

The easiest option is to put the phone down until you reach your destination. You do not want to risk your life or someone else’s for a text. For more information on distracted driving, visit www.distraction.gov.