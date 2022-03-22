Eagle Eyes program encourages reporting suspicious activity

To aid in the prevention of an attack, the program looks at six main activities which are likely to occur before an attack and can serve as trip wires to alert the vigilant observer that an attack may be imminent. Recognizing and reporting them could serve to stop that attack.

Those areas are surveillance, elicitation, tests of security, acquiring supplies, observing suspicious persons out-of-place, dry runs and deploying assets. These six markers, when observed and shared with authorities through the Eagles Eyes program, can provide the details needed to make the difference in preventing terrorism.