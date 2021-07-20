Eighth Street to partially close for natural gas project

CenterPoint Energy, in coordination with Miller Pipeline, will tackle Phase 2 of a natural gas main line installation July 19-23 along Eighth Street between K and L Streets, closing the road along this stretch in Area B of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
Detour signs will be posted to guide drivers and pedestrians around the road closure.
The graphic above highlights the affected area and traffic flow around the worksite during this construction phase.
Questions may be directed to Peter Schweizer, contracting officer’s representative for the 88th Civil Engineer Squadron, at 937-904-0099.