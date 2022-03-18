Hamburger icon
Electronics destroyed, sensitive papers shredded during Classified Cleanout Day

Metal pieces from hard drives and other electronics that have been destroyed sit inside a large box March 11 during Classified Cleanout Day at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Throughout the day, more than 2,400 items were destroyed and 560 pounds of paper shredded.

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley

Metal pieces from hard drives and other electronics that have been destroyed sit inside a large box March 11 during Classified Cleanout Day at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Throughout the day, more than 2,400 items were destroyed and 560 pounds of paper shredded. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley

Military News
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
32 minutes ago
88th ABW Information Protection Directorate

The 88th Air Base Wing’s Information Protection Directorate supported 25 organizations from across the installation during Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s annual Classified Cleanout Day on March 11. Cleared personnel destroyed 2,411 items and shredded 560 pounds of paper.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the total items discarded:

Optical media (DVDs, CDs, Blu-rays) — 1,053

Hard drives — 683

Other degausser (floppy disks, miscellaneous tapes) — 302

Solid-state memory devices — 373

A technician uses a hammer to destroy a cellphone during Classified Cleanout Day at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on March 11.

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley

A technician uses a hammer to destroy a cellphone during Classified Cleanout Day at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on March 11. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley

A technician uses a hammer to destroy a cellphone during Classified Cleanout Day at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on March 11. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley

A civilian employee drops off hard drives to be destroyed March 11 during Classified Cleanout Day at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley

A civilian employee drops off hard drives to be destroyed March 11 during Classified Cleanout Day at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley

A civilian employee drops off hard drives to be destroyed March 11 during Classified Cleanout Day at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley

88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
