Electronics destroyed, sensitive papers shredded during Classified Cleanout Day

The 88th Air Base Wing’s Information Protection Directorate supported 25 organizations from across the installation during Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s annual Classified Cleanout Day on March 11. Cleared personnel destroyed 2,411 items and shredded 560 pounds of paper.
Here’s a detailed breakdown of the total items discarded:
Optical media (DVDs, CDs, Blu-rays) — 1,053
Hard drives — 683
Other degausser (floppy disks, miscellaneous tapes) — 302
Solid-state memory devices — 373
