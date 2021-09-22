Emergency kits can be prepared for any budget

The third week’s topic for National Preparedness Month is “low-cost, no-cost preparedness.”
Having a strict budget should not stop your family from being as prepared as possible for any emergency. There are many low-cost, and even no-cost, actions you can take to maintain a safe environment during disasters or other emergencies. Not every family will have the capability to purchase a premade emergency kit, but there are things you can do to prepare that will fit into every budget.
To start, brush up on your safety skills, such as learning how to give first aid or CPR. It is also very important to know where the gas and water shutoffs are at your home.
If you have a natural gas leak, sparks from electrical boxes can ignite. Make sure everyone in your home knows where the electrical box is, and how to shut off electricity. You should always shut off all the individual circuits before shutting off the main circuit box.
Make sure all your insurance policies are up to date. Typically, homeowners insurance does not cover flooding, so you may need to independently purchase flood insurance.
You should also consider having a small amount of cash stored in a safe place in your home. During a disaster, banks may not be open, and ATMs might not work. Cash may be the only way you can purchase emergency supplies.
A disaster can also disrupt mail service, so if you depend on Social Security or other benefits, enrolling in direct deposit can be helpful.
For more information, contact your unit emergency management representative or Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s Office of Emergency Management at 937-257-3634.