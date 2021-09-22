Emergency kits can be prepared for any budget

Having a strict budget should not stop your family from being as prepared as possible for any emergency. There are many low-cost, and even no-cost, actions you can take to maintain a safe environment during disasters or other emergencies. Not every family will have the capability to purchase a premade emergency kit, but there are things you can do to prepare that will fit into every budget.

To start, brush up on your safety skills, such as learning how to give first aid or CPR. It is also very important to know where the gas and water shutoffs are at your home.