Emergency Management chief at Wright-Patt honors Doolittle Raid

In total, Frank has built over 1,000 models in his lifetime, each one presenting a greater and larger challenge than the last. Last year, he put together a replica of the USS Yorktown to recognize the anniversary of its sinking during the Battle of Midway in June 1942. The 1/200-scale ship also took a little over four months to complete.

Combined Shape Caption A 4.5-foot model of the aircraft carrier USS Hornet sits on display recently in Building 15 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. David Frank, the 788th Civil Engineer Squadron's Emergency Management chief, built a collection of models for the 80th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/SENIOR AIRMAN JACK GARDNER

“Building these models is something I have a great passion for,” Frank said. “It’s just a hobby I enjoy, and it keeps me in touch with our military history. In some strange way, I think it honors those who served before us.”

Frank grew up in the local area. His father would bring him to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force several times a year.

“I think that is where I developed my love for aircraft and building models, also the reason I joined the Air Force after high school,” he said.

He has been at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base since 2002 and slowly built up his collection over the past 20 years. He also has over 160 models in his office, with 135 of them being aircraft.

Frank says he will continue to build more models as long as bigger and better kits are being produced.

“My only concern is maybe running out of room,” he added. “I’m estimating to be able to fit another 100 in the office, but time will tell.”

Combined Shape Caption A collection of models built by David Frank, the 788th Civil Engineer Squadron's Emergency Management chief, sits on display April 6 in Building 15 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. He put together a new set for the 80th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid, in which 16 B-25s took off from the USS Hornet on April 18, 1942, and performed bombing strikes on Tokyo during World War II. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/SENIOR AIRMAN JACK GARDNER