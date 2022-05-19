Enjoy grilling this summer by following right steps

The grilling season upon us. Next time you fire it up, consider the following guidance to avoid making your summer-grilling experience memorable for all the wrong reasons:
- Follow the manufacturer’s instructions to maximize the safe operation of its product.
- Thoroughly inspect all grill components to ensure their operability.
- Propane and charcoal barbecue grills must only be used outdoors. If used indoors, or in any enclosed spaces such as tents, they pose both a fire hazard and the risk of exposing occupants to toxic gases and potential asphyxiation.
- Position the grill well away from siding, deck railings, and eaves or overhanging branches.
- Place the grill a safe distance from lawn games, play areas and foot traffic.
- Keep children and pets away from the grill area: Declare a 5-foot or larger “safe zone” around the grill.
- Put out several long-handled grilling tools to give the chef plenty of clearance from heat and flames when flipping burgers.
- Periodically remove grease or fat buildup in trays below so it cannot be ignited by a hot grill.
- Although most modern grills employ a “hands-off” method of cooking, you still need to monitor for potential problems. Never leave the grill unattended.
- Purchase the proper starter fluid and store the can out of children’s reach and away from heat sources.
- Never add charcoal starter fluid when coals or kindling have already been ignited, and never use any other flammable or combustible liquid to get the fire going.
- Always ensure coals are completely cool before dumping. If you’re home, wait until the next day.
The right way to check food temps
· With meat on the grill, insert thermometer halfway into thickest part.
· Be sure it doesn’t go through the other side or hit a bone or grill grate.
· Refer to thermometer diagram to correct internal temperature.
Use these tips and enjoy a safe summer. For more information about safe grilling, contact the 88th Air Base Wing’s Safety Office at 937-904-0888.
About the Author