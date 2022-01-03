Enlisted Professional Military Education builds knowledge, professionalism

“It was very different in the fact that the instructors were more facilitators. Each week, they would have a tough topic let’s say you know, the first week was leadership. We would go research, whatever the topic was and we come back and teach it to the entire class,” said Barrows, the first sergeant at AFLCMC Detachment 6 at Lackland AFB, Texas.

“It was probably my best PME experience to date,” he said.

Kathaleen Berhiet, a civilian administrative assistant for the Air Force Security Assistance and Cooperation Directorate at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, attended Airman Leadership School in a hybrid setting with half of the course online and the rest in person.

“Going in I thought, OK, this will be a great chance to get a peek behind the curtain on how our fellow service members live,” she said. “It was a lot more of understanding personalities, how to work with different personalities and how to kind of figure out what yours is. We also went into negotiations and team building based on the way people think and operate.”

