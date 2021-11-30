Escape the cold, stay active with Wright-Patt Tennis Club

As the weather begins to turn cold, people start looking for indoor options that will allow them to stay active. That is where Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s Tennis Club comes to the rescue.
The facility, located on Skeel Avenue across from Prairie Trace Golf Course, has four indoor tennis courts and is open to anyone with base access.
“We have a good mix of retirees, government civilians and active-duty members who currently take advantage of our facility,” said Douglas Coy, club manager.
The facilities can be used by players of all skill levels and abilities.
“We have classes for kids on Saturday mornings, as well as beginner classes for adults and high school-aged kids on Mondays,” Coy said. “We also have a cardio tennis class a couple of nights a week.”
Roland Watts is a retired base civilian and member of the Tennis Club.
“This a great asset for Wright-Patt to have,” he said. “I like the way the club is set up — the courts are well-maintained, the people are really nice and they have a nice dressing room, so it’s very convenient.”
The club, which opened in December 1977, has undergone quite a few upgrades over the last few years, including a locker room makeover, the purchase of new tennis ball machines, a new racket stringing machine and installation of new LED lighting fixtures.
“We have probably the best-lit courts in the Miami Valley area,” Coy said. “We take great pride in the upkeep of our facility so that people have a great experience when they come here to play; however, the quality of their tennis game is up to them.”
Individuals unsure if a club membership is right for them are welcome to come play a few times to try it out before making that decision.
“We encourage people to join the club so that they can take advantage of the amenities like the ball machines and locker rooms,” Coy said. “The actual membership fee is based on your rank. An airman basic is going to pay less than a general officer would.”
The club is also open to hosting team-building and unit events.
“We will work with your organization to determine a fair price based on what your unit is wanting to do,” Coy said. “We also have some demo rackets available for units to use if their people don’t have one to bring in.”
Anyone with questions should call the Tennis Club at 937-257-7248.
Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Tennis Club
Annual membership fees:
Individuals — $125 to $175
Families — $150 to $200
Hourly court rates:
Weekdays — $24 an hour
Evenings and weekends — $28 an hour
Hourly court rates can be split between or among the number of players using the court.
The Tennis Club also offers an “unlimited play” deal for $100 a month. Just pay a $1 fee per visit for a can of new tennis balls.
Hours of operation:
Monday, Wednesday — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday — 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sunday — closed, except for U.S. Tennis Association matches and tournaments
