Escape the cold, stay active with Wright-Patt Tennis Club

Caption Chris Sitko serves to Sunder Bhatla during a friendly match Nov. 1 inside the Tennis Club. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

Roland Watts is a retired base civilian and member of the Tennis Club.

“This a great asset for Wright-Patt to have,” he said. “I like the way the club is set up — the courts are well-maintained, the people are really nice and they have a nice dressing room, so it’s very convenient.”

The club, which opened in December 1977, has undergone quite a few upgrades over the last few years, including a locker room makeover, the purchase of new tennis ball machines, a new racket stringing machine and installation of new LED lighting fixtures.

“We have probably the best-lit courts in the Miami Valley area,” Coy said. “We take great pride in the upkeep of our facility so that people have a great experience when they come here to play; however, the quality of their tennis game is up to them.”

Individuals unsure if a club membership is right for them are welcome to come play a few times to try it out before making that decision.

“We encourage people to join the club so that they can take advantage of the amenities like the ball machines and locker rooms,” Coy said. “The actual membership fee is based on your rank. An airman basic is going to pay less than a general officer would.”

The club is also open to hosting team-building and unit events.

“We will work with your organization to determine a fair price based on what your unit is wanting to do,” Coy said. “We also have some demo rackets available for units to use if their people don’t have one to bring in.”

Anyone with questions should call the Tennis Club at 937-257-7248.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Tennis Club

Annual membership fees:

Individuals — $125 to $175

Families — $150 to $200

Hourly court rates:

Weekdays — $24 an hour

Evenings and weekends — $28 an hour

Hourly court rates can be split between or among the number of players using the court.

The Tennis Club also offers an “unlimited play” deal for $100 a month. Just pay a $1 fee per visit for a can of new tennis balls.

Hours of operation:

Monday, Wednesday — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday — 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday — closed, except for U.S. Tennis Association matches and tournaments