Exchange boosts savings during Back-to-School sales tax holiday

· An item of school instructional material priced at $20 or less.

Discount is valid in-store only.

“The Exchange’s tax holiday bonus savings lets military families enjoy the excitement of preparing for a new school year without the stress of breaking the budget,” said Wright-Patterson BX General Manager Adam Shaw.

It matters where the military community shops. A 100% of Exchange earnings are re-invested in military communities, including through support for on-installation quality-of-life programs. In the last 10 years, the Exchange worldwide has contributed $3.5 billion to these critical programs.

Exchange provides value to military families

Military families at Wright-Patterson can earn an A+ in back-to-school savings with the Army & Air Force Exchange.

Authorized shoppers can advance to the head of the class with savings on school supplies, clothing, electronics and more in-store and at ShopMyExchange.com. The shopping site’s back-to-school landing page includes a curated list of essentials for classrooms and dorm rooms to fit any budget. Weekly sales can be found at shopmyexchange.com/savings-center/weekly-ads.

“Military shoppers can find value at the Wright-Patterson BX and at ShopMyExchange.com year-round, and that’s even more important during the hectic back-to-school shopping season,” said Shaw. “With military-exclusive pricing and tax-free shopping, the Exchange helps Airmen ace this test.”

With their Exchange benefit, members of the Wright Patterson community can:

Shop clothing and footwear for young men, juniors, and kids from Nike, Under Armour, Levi’s, Vans and American Eagle and other top brands.

Order desks; chairs; bed and bath; and small appliances for college dorm or apartment living

Download the College Dorm Essentials checklist, which includes shopping tips to help military families easily transition their student into dorm life.

The Exchange’s buy online, pick up in store option also makes back-to-school shopping easy. Military shoppers with in-store shopping privileges, including disabled veterans and Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians, can visit ShopMyExchange.com, find their items, choose the “Pick Up in Store” option, select their Exchange location and submit their order. Curbside pickup is available at select Exchange stores. Honorably discharged veterans and DOD civilian and Coast Guard retirees can shop online.