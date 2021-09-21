dayton-daily-news logo
X

Exchange celebrates AF’s 74th birthday with gear giveaways

Air Force logo
Caption
Air Force logo

Military News
By Army & Air Force Exchange Service Public Affairs
26 minutes ago

Military shoppers have a chance to win 250 prizes as part of the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s celebration of the U.S. Air Force’s 74th birthday.

Until Oct. 15, authorized Exchange shoppers 18 years and older, including honorably discharged veterans, can enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes for a chance to win more than $9,000 in the latest tactical gear. Prizes include:

  • Streamlight Stinger switchblade work light (10 winners)
  • Mercury Tactical Gear deployment pack (10 winners)
  • Grayl geopress water purifier (10 winners)
  • Revision Sawfly ballistic eyewear kit (10 winners)
  • Fly Boys helmet bag (10 winners)
  • Seirus all-weather gloves (10 winners)
  • Wiley X Valor ballistic eyewear kit (10 winners)
  • Mechanix Wear 0.5mm MPT gloves (25 winners)
  • Mercury Tactical Gear hanging shave kit (25 winners)
  • Gear Aid Tactical cooling towel (25 winners)
  • Otis 5.56MM M4/M16 ripcord (25 winners)
  • Rite in the Rain memo book (25 winners)
  • Nite Ize Inova microlight (25 winners)
  • Dexter Meadows clip-on kneepads (30 winners)

Shoppers can also find additional Air Force birthday savings in stores and online, such as discounts of up to 40% on select tactical gear. See stores for details or visit ShopMyExchange.com/savings-center/weekly-ads to view sales flyers.

In Other News
1
Counter risks before they become threats
2
AFMC personnel selected for Civilian Developmental Education...
3
Student internship program celebrates 20th year
4
Logistics chief at Wright-Patt wrapping up 44th year in softball
5
88th FSS hosts final event of ‘Build-Up’ series at Wright-Patt
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top