Exchange celebrates AF’s 74th birthday with gear giveaways

Military shoppers have a chance to win 250 prizes as part of the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s celebration of the U.S. Air Force’s 74th birthday.
Until Oct. 15, authorized Exchange shoppers 18 years and older, including honorably discharged veterans, can enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes for a chance to win more than $9,000 in the latest tactical gear. Prizes include:
- Streamlight Stinger switchblade work light (10 winners)
- Mercury Tactical Gear deployment pack (10 winners)
- Grayl geopress water purifier (10 winners)
- Revision Sawfly ballistic eyewear kit (10 winners)
- Fly Boys helmet bag (10 winners)
- Seirus all-weather gloves (10 winners)
- Wiley X Valor ballistic eyewear kit (10 winners)
- Mechanix Wear 0.5mm MPT gloves (25 winners)
- Mercury Tactical Gear hanging shave kit (25 winners)
- Gear Aid Tactical cooling towel (25 winners)
- Otis 5.56MM M4/M16 ripcord (25 winners)
- Rite in the Rain memo book (25 winners)
- Nite Ize Inova microlight (25 winners)
- Dexter Meadows clip-on kneepads (30 winners)
Shoppers can also find additional Air Force birthday savings in stores and online, such as discounts of up to 40% on select tactical gear. See stores for details or visit ShopMyExchange.com/savings-center/weekly-ads to view sales flyers.