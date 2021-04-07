Exchange celebrates Month of the Military Child in April

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is committed to making life better for military communities, including our youngest heroes. The Exchange is celebrating the 2021 Month of the Military Child with virtual events, activities, games and giveaways throughout April.
“Military children are often likened to dandelions because they blossom wherever they land,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted adviser. “The Exchange honors and celebrates the resiliency of military children with Month of the Military Child activities.”
Protecting the military community remains the Exchange’s No. 1 priority, and stores are ensuring safe, sanitized and secure environments for shoppers of all ages. Military children are also invited to safely participate in virtual Exchange events throughout April at ShopMyExchange.com/momc.
Military children 17 and younger can receive a limited-edition iron-on patch celebrating military brats at select locations, including Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, as well as a coupon for a free treat at participating Exchange restaurants. Shoppers can contact their local Exchange for dates, times and details.
The Exchange is also giving away more than 70 prizes in 16 sweepstakes, including more than $8,000 in Exchange gift cards and the hottest games and toys. Authorized shoppers 18 and older can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes to enter.
Kids can also take part in four virtual contests at ShopMyExchange.com/momc. There will be four winners in each of the following activities:
- Disney Princess coloring contest. April 2-8
- Family Game Night picture contest, April 9-15
- Nerf Target contest, April 16-22
- Play-Doh sculpting contest, April 23-29
Military families can find details on all Month of the Military Child events – as well as coloring pages, themed recipes, video drawing lessons from Disney pros and more – by visiting the Exchange’s community Hub at ShopMyExchange.com/momc.
“Military children serve too and make their parents’ missions possible,” Osby said. “The Exchange salutes our youngest warriors.”