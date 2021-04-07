Exchange celebrates Month of the Military Child in April

“Military children are often likened to dandelions because they blossom wherever they land,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted adviser. “The Exchange honors and celebrates the resiliency of military children with Month of the Military Child activities.”

Protecting the military community remains the Exchange’s No. 1 priority, and stores are ensuring safe, sanitized and secure environments for shoppers of all ages. Military children are also invited to safely participate in virtual Exchange events throughout April at ShopMyExchange.com/momc.