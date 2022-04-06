Exchange celebrating second anniversary of ‘Chief Chat’

Hollywood superstar and fan favorite Mark Wahlberg returned to “Chief Chat” to help celebrate the second anniversary of the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s award-winning Facebook live broadcast on March 30.
Hosted by Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted adviser, “Chief Chat” connects celebrities, military leaders, musicians, athletes, authors and more to the Exchange’s military-exclusive audience.
“We began ‘Chief Chat’ early on during the COVID-19 pandemic as a morale boost for our troops and families,” Osby said. “Now, more than 165 episodes later, the Exchange is still bringing that special connection to the military community and letting them interact with their favorite stars.”
Wahlberg, a stalwart supporter of the military, returned for his third appearance.
Since 2020, the Exchange’s “Chief Chat” episodes have been viewed more than 1.7 million times on Facebook, reaching nearly 5 million people. “Chief Chat” has hosted Matthew McConaughey, Garth Brooks, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Mario Lopez, Tom Selleck, Mayim Bialik, Mark Cuban, Brian McKnight, Gary Sinise, Channing Tatum, Gene Simmons and other actors, musicians, athletes, military leaders and war heroes. Viewers can catch up on past episodes on Facebook, YouTube and Spotify.
Other guests joining “Chief Chat” during the anniversary month include:
- “Moving with the Military” host and military spouse Maria Reed on April 5 at 11 a.m. Central
- Author James Rollins (“Kingdom of Bones”) on April 14 at 11 a.m. Central
- Actor Martin Kove (“Cobra Kai”) on April 21 at 11 a.m. Central
- Talk show host and author Jenna Bush Hager (“Everything Beautiful in its Time”) on April 26 at 11 a.m. Central
“The guests I’ve talked to on ‘Chief Chat’ all express a deep gratitude for our Airmen, Soldiers, Guardians and military families,” Osby said. “They may be big celebrities, but they’re always quick to point out that our military members are the real superstars.”
