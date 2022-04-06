Exchange celebrating second anniversary of ‘Chief Chat’

Hosted by Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted adviser, “Chief Chat” connects celebrities, military leaders, musicians, athletes, authors and more to the Exchange’s military-exclusive audience.

“We began ‘Chief Chat’ early on during the COVID-19 pandemic as a morale boost for our troops and families,” Osby said. “Now, more than 165 episodes later, the Exchange is still bringing that special connection to the military community and letting them interact with their favorite stars.”